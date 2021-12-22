Warm and breezy Thursday ahead

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- It was a sunny and seasonable day but another big warm up is around the corner.
Mostly clear skies will stick around overnight with low temperatures dipping down near 30 degrees.
Thursday will bring another push of warm air, beginning our next warming trend. Winds will shift back out of the south and high temperatures will climb above average, topping out in the 50s. However, it will be breezy with gusts near 25 miles per hour.
The warm temperatures will continue to climb, possibly breaking records on Christmas. Meteorologist Jacie Brianne will let you know how warm it's going to get, tonight on News 3.