Warm again today, tracking few storms -- better chance for rain this weekend

WSIL (Carterville) -- It's another hot evening despite a cold front moving through right now. Temperatures are climbing close to 90s again today. Sunshine will be peeking through the hazy skies as wildfire smoke still hangs above us.
A few isolated pockets of heat are resulting in pop-up storms, mostly across SEMO. So far warnings have stayed out of the region but we could see one or two in our southern counties. Once the sun sets the risk should dramatically drop.
A few clouds hang around from now until Midnight before building in more before sunrise. Lows will fall into the upper 50s, low 60s thanks to the front.
We begin our holiday weekend with a dominating high pressure. Temperatures settle in the mid 80s with only partly cloudy skies. Winds will be light out of the northeast. The big pattern change comes Sunday with the return of active weather.
A low pressure move in, shifting winds out of the southeast. The southern flow will drive up dewpoints. The heat from the day and humidity could fuel a few strong thunderstorms throughout Sunday afternoon and evening. The Storm Prediction Center is currently outlining our southwest counties under a Marginal (1 out of 5) risk for severe weather.
Into Monday the storm risk still remains but there currently isn't a severe risk. Temperatures cool off a bit by the end of the weekend and into the start of the work week with highs in the mid 80s.