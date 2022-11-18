Wanting to buy from a small business? Try the Illinois Made holiday gift guide

(WSIL) -- The Illinois Office of Tourism released its annual Illinois Made Holiday Gift Guide highlighting 38 small diverse businesses around the state, ahead of Small Business Saturday on Nov. 26.
The 2022 Illinois Made Holiday Gift Guide offers a wide variety of original gifts that are truly unique to Illinois — from handmade pottery and ornaments, locally sourced spirits and wine to custom-made apparel — for both travelers and shoppers to discover this holiday season.
Some businesses in southern Illinois included on the list are:
Gifts for her
C’s Bees Honey & More, Anna - For a scented stocking stuffer, C’s Bees in southern Illinois offers honey and goats milk soap bars ($3–$6) made with 100% local honey. Shop online here.
Rolling Oak Alpaca Ranch, Makanda - Create your very own unique Alpaca bracelet with Kumihimo Bracelet Braiding Kit ($25) made with local handmade alpaca products at this mother-daughter-owned alpaca ranch. Shop products online here.
Gifts for him
Buffalo Bluffs Hemp Farm, Makanda – Calming salves and full spectrum tinctures. Shop products online here.
17th Street BBQ, Murphysboro - An award-winning barbecue joint in southern Illinois has been rated as "Best Ribs in the U.S." by Bon Appétit Magazine. Sauce up the holiday party with the Pig Pack (two sauce bottles and Magic Dust) ($35). Shop products online here.
Gifts for the Holiday Host
Alto Vineyards, Alto Pass - An award-winning winery that captures passion, love, joy and inspiration in each bottle.. Shop products online here.
Chocolate Factory, Inc. Golconda - The perfect gift to satisfy any chocolate lover. Indulge in hand-made candies gift sets. Shop products online here.
To view the complete Illinois Made Holiday Gift Guide click here.