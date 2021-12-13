Want to donate? Southern Illinois Motorsports accepting items for tornado victims

(WSIL) -- Many people are asking how can we help those impacted by the storms?
Southern Illinois Motorsports is now accepting donations for Mayfield storm victims.
You can drop-off non-perishable food, toiletries, linens, paper goods, bottled water, clothing and other essential items. The business says you can bring those items in anytime between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.
They are encouraging everyone to help out as much as they can.
"We want to help others because without people's involvement, working together, we wouldn't be here so we want to lend in a helping hand as much as we can," said sales associate Dylan Benson.
Donations will be accepted until Saturday at the Carbondale location. They'll take the items Sunday to Mayfield's distribution centers.