Walmart is now selling over-the-counter hearing aids after FDA rule change

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...Critical Fire Weather conditions anticipated today...

.|Strong northwest winds bringing in even drier air behind
a cold front are expected to combine to produce enhanced fire
danger conditions today. Fuels remain very dry amid the ongoing
drought and conditions are expected to be very favorable for brush
and wildfires spread this afternoon.

...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR
Gusty winds and low relative humidity FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 001,
002, 003, 004, 005, 006, 007, 008, 009, 014, 015, 018, 075, 076,
076, 077, 078, 080, 081, 081, 082, 082, 083, 084, 085, 085, 086,
086, 086, 087, 087, 087, 088, 089, 090, 091, 092, 093, 094, 098,
100, 106, 107, 108, 109, 110, 111, 112, AND 114...

The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a Red Flag
Warning, which is in effect until 6 PM CDT this evening.

* AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 075, 076, 077, 078, 080,
081, 082, 083, 084, 085, 086, 087, 088, 089, 090, 091, 092,
093, and 094.Fire weather zones 081, 082, 085, 086, and
087.Fire weather zones 001, 002, 003, 004, 005, 006, 007, 008,
009, 014, 015, and 018.Fire weather zones 076, 086, 087, 098,
100, 106, 107, 108, 109, 110, 111, 112, and 114.

* WIND...20 foot wind at 15-18 mph from the northwest.

* HUMIDITY...Minimum RH falling to 23 to 26 percent this
afternoon.

* IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Weather Alert

...FREEZE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 9 PM THIS EVENING TO
9 AM CDT TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Sub-freezing temperatures as low as 25 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana,
western Kentucky and southeast Missouri.

* WHEN...From 9 PM this evening to 9 AM CDT Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...Frost and freeze conditions could kill crops, other
sensitive vegetation and possibly damage unprotected outdoor
plumbing. This will effectively end the growing season.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

A Freeze Warning means sub-freezing temperatures are imminent or
highly likely. These conditions will kill crops and other
sensitive vegetation.

&&

Walmart is now selling over-the-counter hearing aids after FDA rule change

  • Updated
  • 0

Walmart announced Monday that its customers can for the first time buy over-the-counter hearing aids without a prescription and medical exam by a doctor.

The move comes shortly after the US Food and Drug Administration announced a long-awaited rule change in August pertaining to hearing aids.

Instead of getting a prescription, visiting a hearing health professional and having a custom fitting, people with mild to moderate hearing loss will now be able to buy hearing aids directly from a store or online

The OTC hearing aids are available to Walmart shoppers in the US who are 18 years and older "with perceived mild-to-moderate hearing loss without a medical exam or fitting adjustment needed by an audiologist."

Walmart said prices for the hearing aids range from $199 to $999 per pair, including brands such as Lexie powered by Bose (priced at $849 to $999) and HearX (priced at $199 to $299).

"Offering easy access to OTC hearing aids, something that seems quite small, is a solution that can improve our customers' health outcomes and their ability to live better and healthier," Dr. John Wigneswaran, chief medical officer at Walmart, said in a statement.

The retailer said shoppers can now buy the OTC hearing aids on Walmart.com and in Walmart Vision Centers in Colorado, Michigan, Missouri, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee and Texas.

It plans to soon make them available to additional Walmart Vision Centers nationwide. The company currently operates more than 3,000 Vision Centers across the country.

An estimated 1 in 8 people in the US ages 12 and older have hearing loss in both ears, and the rate increases significantly with age. About a quarter of people 65 to 74 have hearing loss, and that goes up to 50% around age 75.

The FDA said its rule change would make hearing aids much more widely available and much cheaper across the country.

The agency estimates the new rule could result in savings of about $2,800 a pair. Most private insurers don't cover hearing aids, which aren't cheap.

On average, people spend at least $4,000 out of pocket for devices for both ears, according to a 2020 study published in JAMA.

-- CNN's Carma Hassan and Jen Christensen contributed to this story.

