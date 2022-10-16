Walmart is now selling over-the-counter hearing aids after FDA rule change

Weather Alert

...Critical Fire Weather conditions anticipated today... .|Strong northwest winds bringing in even drier air behind a cold front are expected to combine to produce enhanced fire danger conditions today. Fuels remain very dry amid the ongoing drought and conditions are expected to be very favorable for brush and wildfires spread this afternoon. ...RED FLAG WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING FOR Gusty winds and low relative humidity FOR FIRE WEATHER ZONES 001, 002, 003, 004, 005, 006, 007, 008, 009, 014, 015, 018, 075, 076, 076, 077, 078, 080, 081, 081, 082, 082, 083, 084, 085, 085, 086, 086, 086, 087, 087, 087, 088, 089, 090, 091, 092, 093, 094, 098, 100, 106, 107, 108, 109, 110, 111, 112, AND 114... The National Weather Service in Paducah has issued a Red Flag Warning, which is in effect until 6 PM CDT this evening. * AFFECTED AREA...Fire weather zones 075, 076, 077, 078, 080, 081, 082, 083, 084, 085, 086, 087, 088, 089, 090, 091, 092, 093, and 094.Fire weather zones 081, 082, 085, 086, and 087.Fire weather zones 001, 002, 003, 004, 005, 006, 007, 008, 009, 014, 015, and 018.Fire weather zones 076, 086, 087, 098, 100, 106, 107, 108, 109, 110, 111, 112, and 114. * WIND...20 foot wind at 15-18 mph from the northwest. * HUMIDITY...Minimum RH falling to 23 to 26 percent this afternoon. * IMPACTS...any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly. Outdoor burning is not recommended. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior. &&