Wall Street Journal reporter arrested in Russia on suspicion of 'espionage'

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Plumfield and Murphysboro

.River levels are falling along the Big Muddy River and are expected
to fall below flood stage at Plumfield on Friday and at Murphysboro
on Tuesday.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL FRIDAY EVENING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Big Muddy River near Plumfield.

* WHEN...Until Friday evening.

* IMPACTS...At 20.0 feet, Minor flooding occurs affecting mainly
bottomland and surrounding low lying areas.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 21.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage
early Friday afternoon and continue falling to 16.9 feet
Wednesday evening.
- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Weather Alert

.A potent storm system will move into our area on Friday, when
southwest winds will increase ahead of a cold front. Winds will
become westerly behind the front Friday evening.

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM FRIDAY TO 1 AM CDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Southwest winds 20 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, western Kentucky and
southeast Missouri. The advisory is along and west of a line
from Mount Vernon to Marion Illinois, then to Paducah and
Murray Kentucky.

* WHEN...From 1 PM Friday to 1 AM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Locally stronger winds are possible in
thunderstorms Friday afternoon and evening.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

Wall Street Journal reporter arrested in Russia on suspicion of 'espionage'

Wall Street Journal journalist Evan Gershkovich has been arrested in Russia on suspicion of espionage.

 AFP/Getty Images

Wall Street Journal reporter Evan Gershkovich has been arrested in Russia on suspicion of espionage, the first time a US journalist has been detained on accusations by Moscow of spying since the Cold War.

"The Federal Security Service of the Russian Federation has stopped the illegal activities of US citizen Evan Gershkovich, born in 1991, a correspondent of the Moscow bureau of the American newspaper The Wall Street Journal," Russia's Federal Security Service, or FSB, said in a statement Thursday.

The FSB said Gershkovich was detained in Yekaterinburg, on the eastern side of the Ural Mountains, and claimed he was "trying to obtain secret information" relating to "the activities of one of the enterprises of the Russian military-industrial complex."

The FSB said the reporter, who is accredited by Russia's foreign ministry, was "acting on the instructions of the American side" and "trying to obtain secret information."

In a statement, the Wall Street Journal said it "vehemently denies the allegations from the FSB and seeks the immediate release of our trusted and dedicated reporter, Evan Gershkovich."

"We stand in solidarity with Evan and his family," the US newspaper said.

CNN has contacted the US State Department for comment.

Gershkovich covers Russia, Ukraine and the former Soviet Union, according to his biography on the Wall Street Journal's website. He previously worked for news agency Agence France-Presse, the Moscow Times and the New York Times.

His arrest marks a significant escalation of Russia's campaign against Western media.

In a move by the United States last week, the Justice Department announced criminal charges against Sergey Vladimirovich Cherkasov, a Russian national who allegedly entered America under a fake identity and gathered intelligence ahead of Russia's invasion of Ukraine.

— Julia Horowitz and Niamh Kennedy contributed reporting.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.

