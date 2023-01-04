Walker's Bluff to hold Career Fair

CARTERVILLE, IL (WSIL) -- If you are looking for a new career in southern Illinois, Walker's Bluff Casino Resort is offering opportunities for many positions.
Walker's Bluff is holding a Career Fair this week for individuals seeking employment in the gaming industry.
They have scores of positions they will be hiring for, including opportunities in casino management, security, surveillance, slot technicians, cage cashiers and more.
They will be holding the career fair at the Carterville Community Center at 120 N. Greenbriar Road, Carterville, IL 62918 on both Thursday and Friday.
Career Fair Times are as follows:
Thursday, January 5, 2023
7 a.m. - 3 p.m.
Friday, January 6, 2023
1 p.m. - 8 p.m.
For more information, you can find that on their website here.