Walker's Bluff starts dealer school, holding career fair

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Walker's Bluff Casino Resort is making more progress.
The Casino Resort is now accepting applications for free Dealer School. The school offers instruction on how to deal blackjack, craps, roulette, and other table games that will be offered at the new Casino Resort.
Classes start January 9, 2023 and run Noon – 4:00 PM or 6:00 PM – 10:00 PM daily, Monday through Friday. Classes can take up to 16 weeks at which time, final candidates are selected to join the team based on class performance.
Visit walkersbluffresort.com/employment for more information on the Dealer School.
Walker's Bluff will also be hosting a career fair on January 5, 2023 from 7 a.m. until 3 p.m. and January 6, 2023 from 1 p.m. until 8 p.m.
Both events are being held at the Carterville Career Center.
“We are building our Walker’s Bluff Casino Resort team and have many positions available in all areas including Finance, Food & Beverage, Housekeeping, Marketing, Slot Department, and many more!,” said Walker’s Bluff Casino Resort General Manager, Craig LeVesque. “We are looking for energetic, friendly, and career-minded individuals!!”