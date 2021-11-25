You are the owner of this article.
Walker's Bluff getting closer to Casino & Resort

walker's bluff casino progress

(WSIL) -- Walker's Bluff is getting even closer to building their casino and resort. 

They posted on Facebook that clearing and compacting of the land as started. 

Ground breaking will be held in early December. 

Walker's Bluff revealed plans for a casino, two hotels, event center, and water park in November of 2019, after filing their application with the Gaming Board in October of that same year.

In March 2021, Walker's Bluff announced Elite Casino Resorts now plans to do construction in one phase for the casino and resort.

The development is projected to cost more than $150 million and provide hundreds of jobs.

The proposed permanent casino resort will feature over 650 slot machines, 20 table games, ELITE Sportsbook™, a 116-room hotel, pool, spa, a retail shop, show lounge, event center for concerts and events, and signature restaurants including a family dining outlet, Ruthie’s Steak and Seafood and Draft Day Sports Lounge®.

