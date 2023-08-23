 Skip to main content
2023 Du Quoin State Fair

Walker's Bluff Casino Resort nearing finish

  Updated
  • 0

Walker's Bluff employee says the casino is good for the economy.

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) - Walker's Bluff Casino had a media walk through on Wednesday.

Casino officials say the construction is just about finished.

Hiring efforts have been underway for some time, and the casino is expected to bring more than 350 jobs to the area.

One of the new employees, Jasmine Henry, says the casino will be great for the local economy.

"It really gave a lot of people in the community jobs and opportunity," Henry says. "So its great all around. Its good for tourist. Its good for community members, and its good for the residents."

Walker's Bluff officials say once the casino opens its doors, visitors can expect hundreds of slot machines, a couple of restaurants, and a spa.

