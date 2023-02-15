Walker's Bluff Casino & Resort is looking to hire

CARTERVILLE, ILLINOIS (WSIL) -- Progress is being made on the Walker's Bluff Casino and Resort, but it still needs to fill positions before opening its doors this Spring.
Right now, there are dozens of job openings. They include everything from housekeeping to food and beverage and valet.
Officials previously said they were looking to hire around 400 employees.
Manager Craig Levesque stopped by WSIL to share some spots he's looking to fill right away:
Casino dealers
- Dealer school
- Monday through Friday
- Two classes a day
- 12 p.m. - 4 p.m. & 6 p.m. - 10 p.m.
Security Officers
- Customer service skills
- Outgoing and engaging
- Verify jackpots
Marking
- Marketing Coordinator
- Marketing Manager
- Resort Club Host
- VIP Host
- Pay/benefits vary
For a full list of opening at the Walker's Bluff Casino and Resort, click here.