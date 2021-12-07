Walker's Bluff breaks ground on Casino Resort

(WSIL) -- A project years in the making is finally coming to fruition in Williamson County.
Walker's Bluff broke ground Wednesday afternoon on their proposed casino and resort. The goal is to construct a casino, 116-room hotel, an event center, multiple restaurants and other attractions on the grounds.
In March 2021, Walker's Bluff announced Elite Casino Resorts now plans to do construction in one phase for the casino and resort.
During Wednesday's ceremony, Governor JB Pritzker said he was proud to work with the General Assembly to expand gaming and bring jobs to southern Illinois.
"Walker’s Bluff was already a popular attraction, bringing in tourists and business meetings from across the region. Now with the addition of hundreds of slot machines and game tables, and an on-site hotel, this expansion will bring in even more visitors to take advantage of the beauty and hospitality of Southern Illinois,” said Governor JB Pritzker. “That also means more opportunity for working families across the region – creating 1,100 construction jobs and 330 permanent roles at the resort.”
The development is projected to cost more than $150 million and provide hundreds of jobs.
Details include:
- 650+ slot machines
- 20 table games
- ELITE Sportsbook
- 116-room hotel
- Pool
- Spa
- Retail shop
- Show lounge
- Event center
- Signature Restaurants
“I am excited to see the continued forward momentum and progress in the Walker’s Bluff Resort and Casino project,” said Carterville Mayor Bradley M. Robinson. “With the initial addition of jobs in the trades and construction and the long-term jobs in the operations and management of the Resort, the future looks very bright for Carterville and all of Southern Illinois.”
“A development of this size in Southern Illinois will certainly have a positive impact on surrounding communities and foster further economic development,” said Carbondale Mayor John “Mike” Henry. “I appreciate Cynde and David Bunch's contributions to the region and am very glad to see this significant project move a step closer to completion.”
“I am proud to see this bi-partisan initiative come to life,” said State Senator Dale Fowler (R-Harrisburg). “This year, I filed legislation that has since been signed into law by the Governor, to guarantee this multi-million dollar project be built by the laborers of southern Illinois. Today’s ground breaking ceremony is a sign for hundreds of new jobs to come and will put a much-needed investment back into our local economy.”
The ground breaking for the Walker's Bluff Resort and Casino is a huge step forward for the economic development of Jackson and Williamson Counties. I am very appreciative of the investments made by the ownership of Walker's Bluff and the support the Governor has shown during the process so far,” said Jackson County Board Chairman Keith Larkin. “This project will create jobs and help make the region a destination location.”
“Gov. Pritzker’s Rebuild Illinois will create millions of union construction hours that will pay prevailing wages with health and retirement benefits allowing workers to make it into the middle class for the first time in their lives,” said Jerry Womick, Business Manager Laborers’ Local 773. “Earlier this year, organized labor worked with the General Assembly in Springfield, to pass legislation that mandates Project Labor Agreements for all new casinos in the state ensuring that the workers on casino projects like Walkers Bluff are paid living wages, full family healthcare and retirement benefits.”
"This is an exciting time for Williamson County and the whole region. We are seeing local labor working to build the Resort at Walkers Bluff. The resort will also bring hundreds of full-time jobs. Cynde Bunch has pushed her vision for years and it’s now a reality. Congratulations to all," said Brent Gentry, Williamson County Commissioner.
“This undertaking at Walker’s Bluff, is a tremendous opportunity. Not just for Williamson County, but for the entire region of Southern Illinois as well,” said Jim Marlo, Williamson County Commissioner.