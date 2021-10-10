Walk to end Alzheimer's brings in hundreds of participants

(WSIL) -- More than $29,000 was raised to help fund Alzheimer's support programs in southern Illinois.
The Walk to End Alzheimer's took place Saturday morning at John A. Logan College in Carterville.
This year, walks in Marion and Carbondale, consolidated to this location on campus.
That's where 38 teams or 155 participants, came out to support the cause, including residents diagnosed with disease right now, including those who know someone with Alzheimer's, and walkers who had a loved one pass away.
Money raised also goes to research and finding a cure.