Vulture Fest takes over Makanda this weekend

MAKANDA (WSIL) -- Need a fun activity for the weekend? Vulture Fest is taking place in Makanda.
The annual event takes place in the Pavilion and Rainmaker's Garden in Makanda.
Vendors for this weekend's event will be set up at 11 a.m. and music starts at Noon in the Pavilion, with music in the garden shortly following at 12:30 p.m.
Vendors will be selling paintings, prints, sculptures, art, jewelry, pottery, shirts, soaps, and much more. Face painting will also be available. There will also be food vendors.
Bring a lawn chair and a cooler and enjoy the long list of artists!
- Saturday, October 15th
- At The Pavillion:
- 12:00 Pity Thy Neighbors (Country Americana)
- 2:00 Heather Hammers (Folk Acoustic)
- 4:00 Pet Mosquito (Garage Rock/Indie Punk)
- At The Rainmaker's Garden:
- 12:30 Kyle Kinser and The Parlortricks (Jazz)
- 1:45 S.I.W.A.D.E. (West African Drums)
- 3:00 RognBobn Ruth (Comic Folk and Harmonies)
- 5:00 Rick Droit and Blue Raven (Americana Rock)
- Sunday, October 16th
- At The Pavillion:
- 12:00 Jeremy Todd (Indie/Folk/Americana)
- 2:00 Karve (Ethereal Indie Rock)
- 4:00 One for the Roses (Classic Kind Jams)
- At The Rainmakers Garden:
- 12:30 Mila and John (Kitchen Table Jam)
- 2:00 Barry Cloyd with Fiddle Rick (Folk and American Jam)
- 3:30 Fiddle Rick & The Bourbon Boys w/Guests (The Jam Continues)
- 5:00 The Natives (Local Legends)
Parking will be limited and there are no ATM's in Makanda. So prepare accordingly.
