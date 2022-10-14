 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

.Gusty west southwest winds, relative humidity dropping to around
20 percent, and dry fuels will result in critical fire danger
again today.

...RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 7 PM CDT
THIS EVENING...

* Affected Area...In Illinois, Fire Weather Zones 075, 076, 077,
078, 080, 081, 082, 083, 084, 085, 086, 087, 088, 089, 090,
091, 092, 093 and 094. In Indiana, Fire Weather Zones 081,
082, 085, 086, 087 and 088. In Kentucky, Fire Weather Zones
001, 002, 003, 004, 005, 006, 007, 008, 009, 010, 011, 012,
013, 014, 015, 016, 017, 018, 019, 020, 021 and 022. In
Missouri, Fire Weather Zones 076, 086, 087, 098, 100, 106,
107, 108, 109, 110, 111, 112 and 114.

* WIND...West to southwest winds 10 to 20 mph with gusts of 25 to
35 mph this afternoon.

* HUMIDITY...Around 15 to 25 percent.

* THUNDERSTORMS...No thunderstorms expected.

* IMPACTS...Any fires that develop will likely spread rapidly.
Outdoor burning is not recommended.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions
are either occurring now....or will shortly. A combination of
strong winds...low relative humidity...and warm temperatures can
contribute to extreme fire behavior.

&&

Vulture Fest takes over Makanda this weekend

  • Updated
  • 0
Vulture Fest

MAKANDA (WSIL) -- Need a fun  activity for the weekend? Vulture Fest is taking place in Makanda. 

The annual event takes place in the Pavilion and Rainmaker's Garden in Makanda. 

Vendors for this weekend's event will be set up at 11 a.m. and music starts at Noon in the Pavilion, with music in the garden shortly following at 12:30 p.m.

Vendors will be selling paintings, prints, sculptures, art, jewelry, pottery, shirts, soaps, and much more. Face painting will also be available. There will also be food vendors.

Bring a lawn chair and a cooler and enjoy the long list of artists!

  • Saturday, October 15th
  • At The Pavillion:
    • 12:00 Pity Thy Neighbors (Country Americana)
    • 2:00 Heather Hammers (Folk Acoustic)
    • 4:00 Pet Mosquito (Garage Rock/Indie Punk)
  • At The Rainmaker's Garden:
    • 12:30 Kyle Kinser and The Parlortricks (Jazz)
    • 1:45 S.I.W.A.D.E. (West African Drums)
    • 3:00 RognBobn Ruth (Comic Folk and Harmonies)
    • 5:00 Rick Droit and Blue Raven (Americana Rock)
  • Sunday, October 16th
  • At The Pavillion:
    • 12:00 Jeremy Todd (Indie/Folk/Americana)
    • 2:00 Karve (Ethereal Indie Rock)
    • 4:00 One for the Roses (Classic Kind Jams)
  • At The Rainmakers Garden:
    • 12:30 Mila and John (Kitchen Table Jam)
    • 2:00 Barry Cloyd with Fiddle Rick (Folk and American Jam)
    • 3:30 Fiddle Rick & The Bourbon Boys w/Guests (The Jam Continues)
    • 5:00 The Natives (Local Legends)

Parking will be limited and there are no ATM's in Makanda. So prepare accordingly. 

Click here for more information.