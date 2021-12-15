Vouchers up to a $1,000 for vets, widows impacted by tornado

MAYFIELD, KENTUCKY (WSIL) -- There's some relief available for veterans and their widows impacted by the tornado.
Disabled American Veterans is giving away vouchers inside the Purchase Ford Dealership.
It's a thousand dollars for veterans who are displaced and $500 for those who can still live in their homes but need help with food or utilities.
They'll be at the dealership December 15th through December 17th from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m.
Ron Reavis, the commander of the Mayfield American Legion Chapter 106 says, stories are already pouring in.
"One of our district commanders is bringing an 80-year-old veteran in today who lost his home and so we will be helping him," he explains.
The American Legion is also giving out food, water, and other supplied for any family impacted by the storms. Those items are also available at the dealership as their post is significantly damaged.
Purchase Ford:
1352 Highway 45 North
Mayfield, KY 42066