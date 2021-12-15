You are the owner of this article.
Weather Alert

...WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON TODAY TO 3 AM CST THURSDAY...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of southeast Missouri and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...From noon today to 3 AM CST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Tornado recovery operations outside will be
impacted. High profile vehicles and tractor trailers should use
extra caution. Dangerous high wave conditions are expected on
area lakes too.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

Vouchers up to a $1,000 for vets, widows impacted by tornado

American flags

MAYFIELD, KENTUCKY (WSIL) -- There's some relief available for veterans and their widows impacted by the tornado.

Disabled American Veterans is giving away vouchers inside the Purchase Ford Dealership. 

It's a thousand dollars for veterans who are displaced and $500 for those who can still live in their homes but need help with food or utilities. 
 
They'll be at the dealership December 15th through December 17th  from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. 
 
Ron Reavis, the commander of the Mayfield American Legion Chapter 106 says, stories are already pouring in. 
 
"One of our district commanders is bringing an 80-year-old veteran in today who lost his home and so we will be helping him," he explains. 
 
The American Legion is also giving out food, water, and other supplied for any family impacted by the storms. Those items are also available at the dealership as their post is significantly damaged. 
 
Purchase Ford:
1352 Highway 45 North
Mayfield, KY 42066
 

