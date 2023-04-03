Voters to decide on possible annexation of Joppa-Maple Grove School District

JOPPA, IL (WSIL) -- Voters in Massac County United Number 1 and Joppa Maple Grove Taxing District will decide on a possible change to the Joppa-Maple Grove School District. There is a proposal on Tuesday's ballot for the entire district to be annexed into Massac County.
If it is passed, plans will be put in place for Joppa High School to close and students to attend Massac County High School.
According to Joppa Maple Grove School Board President Daniel Burnett, two issues have hurt the district: Declining enrollment and the closing of the Joppa Power Plant.
"Four years ago we had 297 students," Burnett says. "Now we're down to 216. That's pre-K through 12. Between the two it's created a lot of problems coming up."
He goes on to say, "The majority of the board came to that decision to just let the people decide."
Burnett says the state is offering incentives if the annexation goes through. Burnett believes this will benefit both districts.
"That way both districts will have more students to provide for the student's education and lower the tax base for people in the county," Burnett says.
Stacey Reames is with The Citizens Against Annexation of Joppa-Maple Grove. She says:
"Voting no to annexation will allow Joppa-Maple Grove to continue to operate as a unit school district and gather a larger community voice. Voting no will allow time to explore new future funding opportunities in the form of battery storage facilities, state funding and grants to make up the tax revenue lost by the closure of Joppa's Electric Energy power plant.
The community has not had a true voice in proper discussions toward the district's future. Based on all these factors, we feel the decision of annexation is premature. The Citizens Against Annexation of Joppa-Maple Grove ask that you please vote no."
Massac County Chief Assessing Officer Gary Hamm says about 30% of the school's tax district was paid for by the power plant.
The school district has lowered its tax levy but Hamm says they can only do that so many times before it starts to catch up.
The issue will be on Tuesday's ballot on April 4. WSIL will let you know what the voters decide.