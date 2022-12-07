VOTE: Rent One Park announces finalists for new team name

MARION (WSIL) -- Earlier this year, leaders at Rent One Park invited the community to share their name ideas for a new Prospect League baseball team.
“The response was outstanding!” said Dave Kost, Rent One Park General Manager. “Thousands of suggestions were submitted online. It was tough, but we’ve narrowed it down to our top five. Now, we’re asking fans to weigh in one more time and help name our new team.”
According to Jackson Wiseman, Director of Entertainment and Promotions at Rent One Park, the top five finalists for the new team name are:
- Angry Beavers – “As one of the most intelligent mammals of Southern Illinois, you know when you come to support this team, it’ll be one dam good time,” said Wiseman.
- Fungi – “Who doesn’t want to have FUN at the ballpark?” asks Wiseman. “With the name Fungi, we pay tribute to one of the area’s most popular hobbies, mushroom hunting!”
- Monkey Rats – “Slang for an opossum, Southern Illinois’ new favorite baseball team won’t be playing dead when their competition comes to town,” explains Wiseman. “We’ll be eady to fight!”
- Swamp Foxes – Wiseman said, “Every time your team takes the field, they’ll be ‘sly as a fox.’ Marion, IL was named after Revolutionary War hero General Francis ‘Swamp Fox’ Marion.”
- Thrillbillies – It’s time to embrace your inner hillbilly,” stated Wiseman. “Be sure to come out to Rent One Park to experience the THRILL!”
Fans can vote for their favorite team name online at www.NameOurNewTeam.com
Everyone who votes will be entered into a drawing to win a pair of season tickets. The deadline to vote is December 31.
