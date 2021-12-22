Volunteers wrap presents for tornado victims

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky. (WSIL) -- Kentucky's Talon Falls Adventure Park will work with volunteers to make Christmas extra special for tornado survivors.
Volunteers of all ages are wrapping presents for those affected by the recent tornado.
Three semi truck loads of toys arrived Tuesday and Wednesday for volunteers to wrap before Friday’s Christmas in Wonderland event.
Global Empowerment mission is one of the partners that helped provide over 7,500 toys for children and teens.
Talon Falls Adventure Park owner Todd Ferren says the event is about giving back to the community and giving them a special Christmas.
"This was the least we could do for our community. It's been good to us and supporting us with all the attractions and things we do in our area and we're just excited to give back and do something for them and hopefully they have an amazing time," he said.
One volunteer says she hopes the event will help tornado victims take their mind off of the devastation for just a few hours.
I wanted a way where I could help people in Mayfield because I grew up in lone oak and I know that's not Mayfield, but Mayfield's really close to loan oak and that could've very easily been my childhood home where my parents still are and I'd like to think someone would help them too," said Kelley Johnson.
Ferren says children can receive up to 4 or 5 toys. There will be hot chocolate and an appearance from Santa.
The Christmas in wonderland event is Friday from 4 to 8 p.m. It’s free and for families and children impacted by the storm.