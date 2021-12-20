Volunteers needed for operation Christmas

MAYFIELD, Ky. (WSIL) – The city of Mayfield and Graves County are looking for volunteers to help deliver holiday cheer to residents impacted by the tornado.
Operation Christmas Tuesday, scheduled for Tuesday, December 21, is in need of about 150 volunteers. Groups of volunteers are preferred. To sign up, call the Graves County Emergency Hotline on Monday, December 20, at 270-727-5114 between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.
Those who register on Monday will be asked to arrive at a central meeting point in Mayfield around 9 a.m., CST, on Tuesday, December 21, and be available to assist Operation Christmas until about 4:30 p.m., that day.
The volunteers will assist with distributing food and water, gift cards, and basic supplies to families, plus deliver toys to every child.
All information about ongoing efforts coordinated by the EOC will be posted on the Graves County Emergency Management Facebook page.