Volunteers needed for Disabled American Veterans

(WSIL) -- Many vets in our region are having to cancel VA Medical appointments or wait hours for a ride back home.
Disabled American Veterans provides free rides for veterans, who are unable to drive to visits on their own.
Currently, there's a need for volunteer van drivers in Centralia, Mt. Vernon, Marion, Flora, Albion, and Mt. Carmel among other locations.
Bonnie Wilkins, who is the organization's Hospital Service Coordinator for the region, says normally 25 vets need a ride each week. Right now, they're having to turn down half of those requests.
"They may not have family or friends available to take them and so they just can't go," she explains. "They have to cancel their appointment and try to reschedule for when I may have a driver available."
Wilkins adds the shortage has been going on for several months.
Those interested in learning more can call (618) 993-4121.