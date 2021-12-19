Volunteers from across country help Mayfield tornado survivor

MAYFIELD, KENTUCKY (WSIL) -- A tornado survivor is counting his blessings as volunteers from across the country are helping him to pick up the pieces.
Eugene Evans will never forget the EF-4 tornado that touched down on December 10th leaving damages to homes including his and businesses across the region.
"We couldn't see nothing so we couldn't really tell what kind of damage was done," he recalls. "We stayed up all night and when we walked out the back door we could see town and the water tower was gone. You could see houses gone and then I knew I was blessed"
The storm has claimed the lives of at least 78 and people and even more residents are displaced. Evans realizes he was one of the lucky ones with strong winds only tearing off parts of his roof.
His roof and community are being rebuilt by people near and far as recovery efforts are still in the beginning stages.
"I had like 25 people in my yard yesterday and they were all from different places," he says. "Can you believe that all of them people and not one of them from Mayfield but me."
One person in Evans' yard over this weekend is Greg Holthaus, who is the Owner of Coldwell Banker in Carbondale.
"When we heard of everything that was going on Jennifer and I were sitting at home thinking how can we help," Holthaus explains. "Well I'm fortunate to own an E-50 Bobcat, loaded it up and said you know we'll figure it out when we get here."
Figure it out they did with materials and labor donated from the Roofing Guys.
Now Evans' problem is being fixed, "I love them they're the greatest people in the world simple as that."
But Holthaus still has a long way to go in his goal of helping everyone he can in Mayfield.
"What we are going to do it keep people updated through our Coldwell Prime Banker Realty Facebook page to address individual needs like we just heard of a family who needs Christmas toys," the business owners says.
From roofs, toys, to food one thing is for sure many are giving a helping hand and the support is not going anywhere soon.
"There's a lot of hurt here right now, but there's a lot of help too and it's not just me," Evans adds.
For more on how to help tornado victims, click here.