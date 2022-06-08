Volunteers continue to aid Western Kentucky in rebuilding efforts

Cambridge Shores, KY (WSIL) -- Almost six months after a devastating tornado tore through parts of the Midwest, including in our backyard of western Kentucky, cleanup efforts are still underway by construction workers, residents, and even volunteers who have given their own time.
A group of 11 students and four adult leaders from the United Presbyterian Church Youth group in Washington, IA, donated their time and effort to help with cleanup efforts and do their part to rebuild homes.
,"I'm here to help out," said Rising senior James Strabala, who attends Washington, IA high school. "I heard about the tornadoes and everything, so I thought it would be good to come with a big group like this and get a lot of work done for people in need."
Most of the students said they weren't prepared for the extensive damage they encountered, even the members that have had experience volunteering after natural disasters.
"I've never seen a tornado this big. So this was eye opening," said Washington, IA high school rising senior Ally Reese. "I didn't expect it to be this bad."
The student's goals are to finish rebuilding the outside of the home. The group leaders say they hope to help turn these students into productive and grateful members of their community.
"I hope they take away a sense of purpose and a way to give back to the community," says one of their group leaders, Jacob Thorius. "They really do see how fortunate they are and how lucky they have it."
These students arrived Monday and plan to leave on Friday, which is the six-month anniversary of the EF4 tornado.