Volunteer fire department asking for help to raise money for needed equipment

ADVANCE, MO (WSIL) – A volunteer fire department needs your help to secure some much-needed equipment. The Advance Fire Department in Missouri needs to replace its radios.
"The volunteer fire department is very important for the smaller communities,” said Advance Firefighter John Stepp.
Being a volunteer firefighter means more than just coming to the aid of a fire, it's also about being part of the community they live in.
With a population of just under 1,500, Advance relies heavily on its volunteer Fire Fighters; all of whom have full-time jobs to support their families.
"Everybody comes together even though we have our day jobs when our pagers go off, we go out to help our community and help that person in need,” said Stepp
Like most small towns, Advance relies heavily on its volunteer fire department. Now, officials with the Advance Fire Department are reaching out in their time of need.
"Right now, we're working on trying to get radio upgrades for our equipment and personnel,” said Stepp.
Currently, Advance has 15 volunteers available to go out on a moment's notice, but with only five radios. Firefighter John Stepp has been a part of the department for nearly 15 years. He says -- radios are a vital tool to perform the job safely.
“In the past few years, we've been trying to upgrade our equipment and radios have been a big thing we've tried because communication is key when it comes to working a fire,” said Stepp.
That's why the department is asking for help to raise the $160,000 needed to replace the current radio system.
"We're trying to get everyone updated on communications overall,” said Stepp.
While some grants are available. Stepp says the nature of those grants and the limited funds it takes to even apply -- makes it necessary to reach out to the public for help.
“At times like this when grants are hard to come by, we have to reach out to the public and the community to get the equipment we need to try and keep our safety and help them,” said Stepp.
A GoFundMe page was established to raise the money needed to replace the station's current radios.
"They're older radios that we have and we're trying to update the department where everyone has a radio,” said Stepp.