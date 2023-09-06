VisitSI shatters record economic growth in Illinois with $212 million in visitor spending

ILLINOIS (WSIL) -- Tourism company VisitSI reveals their local economic impact contributed to an increase in visitor spending in 2022. Over that year, VisitSI contributed a total of $212 million in tourism spending. According to global research firm Tourism Economics, this boost led to a $7.1 million increase in local tax revenue and a total of 2,392 jobs in the tourism and hospitality industry.
“Visitor spending is at a record high for Williamson County." said Executive Director of VisitSI, Ashlee Spiller, "Events like the High Banks Hustle, Colt World Series, HerrinFesta Italiana, Arrowhead Endurance Run, SI Made Expo, Southern Illinois, Hunting and Fishing Days, and more contribute to the significant economic impact on visitor spending for local businesses. We look forward to continued growth with the addition of Walker’s Bluff Casino Resort and future developments in the Southern Illinois region.”
Last month, Governor JB Pritzker announced that Illinois surpassed their pre-pandemic record in hotel revenue in their 2019 fiscal year with $308 million in 2023's fiscal year. The state also welcomed 111 million visitors in 2022, as opposed to 14 million travelers in 2021.
VisitSI says their overall economic impact including direct and indirect leveled out to $78 billion dollars. This is a 30% increase from figures from 2021 at $60 billion.