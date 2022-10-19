Visitors flock to Tower Rock amid low river levels

(WSIL) -- People from all over the region have been taking advantage of the low water levels to see a Mississippi River landmark.
"Every time I come down here I find something different about it," said visitor Tom Grither.
He grew up close to Tower Rock and has been a frequent visitor to the area for years.
"I've actually been to the top of it. When my son was 10 or 12 years old we went up there. It's just a real neat place to come to," he said.
Others are coming far and wide to take in the experience and thanks to a drought that's caused the Mississippi River's levels to fall, people are finding it easier to walk right up to the natural structure.
"It's really beautiful. You get to feel the wind from the Mississippi going on. You get to see the layers of the rocks eroded away by the Mississippi. I find that very interesting. I love the geology behind it," said O'Fallon, Missouri visitor Corbin Day.
"The fact that it's so wide open and you can touch and feel everything, It's just nice to be out in nature and not stuck at home," explained visitor Clarissa Podaril.
Grither has seen the water levels low before, but he says it doesn't happen often like this.
"I've walked out here three times for sure and then I've been down here before where you couldn't come out here either."
So, would Corbin and Clarissa recommend others to visit?
"You don't have this opportunity very often so what's going to stop you? If you have the opportunity take it because it's a beautiful place."