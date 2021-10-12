Vineyards are wrapping up harvest season, an inside look at the process

MAKANDA (WSIL) --Blue Sky Vineyard is working hard to complete harvest season after a few minor weather delays. Harvest season is one of the busiest times of year for local vineyards. It's the beginning of the grapes becoming the wine.
"This is for sure one of the most fun, most satisfactory times of the year because all the work that we've put in from January up until this point," says Kaleb Wilson, Cellar Master at Blue Sky Vineyard.
It all begins among the vines, where the grapes are hand picked and placed into crates to be taken to the cellar.
"We'll take the fruit and process it through the crusher destemmer but pump the musk directly into an open bin," explains Wilson.
The crusher destemmer is responsible for crushing the grapes and separating them from the stems. From there the red grapes make their way into an open bin.
"These fermentations occur in an open bin fermentation style, without going through the press first. The point of this is to extract some tannin and coloration from the skins during the fermentation," adds Wilson.
The job isn't done yet, before being pressed fermentation needs to be complete.
"We were punching done the cap, is what we refer to it as. The grape skins have a tendency to float to the top of the wine so several times a day we want to punch the grape skins back down into the wine to get more extraction of color, tannin," elaborates Wilson.
Wilson says despite a few set backs they're expecting a great product.
"This vintage season or year is going to be one of the better wine vintages that has come out of southern Illinois in at least four years."
Wilson says their dry red wines spend one to two years in barrels. This year's vintage won't be available until 2023.