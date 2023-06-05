Village of Cutler looking to bring a Disabled Veteran to town to run new grocery store

CUTLER, IL (WSIL) – We've reported in the past on areas known as food deserts. Several local towns lack a place for people to buy groceries. But a small village in Perry County wants to change that
“We're in the process of opening up a small store for the community of Cutler,” said Village of Cutler president Joe Loucks.
In the small Perry County Village of Cutler, those living there are unable to get basic food necessities in town.
“After all these years the village has died out when all the businesses left here when the mines left,” said Loucks.
It’s been approximately a decade since Cutler had a store leaving those needing food to go elsewhere.
“We decided to do something with the TIFF district after joining up with Jeff Ashauer, myself and the board did,” Loucks. “We decided to bring a store back to town in hopes of helping the community.”
But there’s more to this story than a grocery store.
“We’re looking for a disabled veteran family to come in and hopefully, other veterans will follow them to our community,” said Loucks
The idea is for a disabled veterans to run the store's day-to-day operations. Not only that, Loucks says that person will be able to live in a 3-bedroom home, mortgage-free.
“We’re trying to find the right veteran family,” he said. “We have been working with RISE – they’re out there looking too.”
The hope is the store will give those around Cutler a place to do their weekly grocery shopping – instead of having to leave town.
“There will be a wide range of food here,” Loucks explained. “Frozen, canned goods, milk, bread, ice, and poultry. Pretty much anything they’d need for everyday necessities.”
The project is also spearheaded by donations, both from area businesses and individuals aiming for the grocery store to have a successful run. Loucks says those donations made this project possible.
“It wouldn't have happened because money is tight for a little community like this,” Loucks said. “Myself and Jeff Ashauer have worked night and day.
“We’ve talked about this project and have crunched numbers a hundred times over and we’ve had people give us discount after discount on our products.”
If you’re a disabled veteran or know someone who is a disabled veteran who might be interested, you can reach out to Loucks by email at joe62238@yahoo.com or to Jeff Ashauer, Cutler Community Commissary, INC president, by email at jashauer@msn.com
You can also give them a call. Loucks can be reached at 618-317-3156 or you can call Ashauer at 618-318-3983.