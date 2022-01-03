Vigil for Deputy Sean Riley set for Tuesday

(WSIL) -- A candle light vigil is planned in memory of Deputy Sean Riley on Tuesday in Wayne County.
Around 5:30 p.m. Fairfield Memorial Hospital staff will be gathering on the front lawn of the Hospital for a candlelight prayer vigil. The public is invited to attend the event.
In the event the ground is too wet, the event will be moved to the Dr. Scranton Memorial Drive. Parking is available in the Hospital’s parking lot and at the Medical Arts Complex parking lot located at 213 NW 10th Street in Fairfield.
A collection will be taken for anyone wishing to donate to the Memorial Fund established for Deputy Riley’s family. For any questions, contact FMH Administration at 618-847-8243 or FMH Marketing Director Shauna Williams at 618-847-8242.