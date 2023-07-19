Viewers submitted photos of flooding and damage across the region

 Skip to main content
.Flash flooding will remain possible through mid morning as
thunderstorms continue to produce heavy rainfall over locations that
have already received too much rainfall.

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...

* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
likely.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, western Kentucky and
southeast Missouri, including the following areas, in southern
Illinois, Alexander, Hardin, Jackson, Johnson, Massac, Pope,
Pulaski, Saline, Union and Williamson. In western Kentucky,
Ballard, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Christian, Crittenden,
Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Livingston, Lyon, Marshall, McCracken and
Trigg. In southeast Missouri, Bollinger, Cape Girardeau,
Mississippi, Perry MO and Scott.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff will continue to result in flooding of
rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone
locations.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- The potential for flash flooding will continue through mid
morning due to multiple rounds of thunderstorms overnight and
this morning.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.

&&

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1230 PM CDT THIS
AFTERNOON FOR NORTHERN WILLIAMSON COUNTY...

At 658 AM CDT, Trained weather spotters reported thunderstorms
producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between 3 and 5 inches
of rain have fallen. Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 2 inches
are possible in the warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.

SOURCE...Trained spotters reported.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Marion, Herrin, Carterville, Johnston City, Crainville, Cambria,
Energy, Hurst, Pittsburg, Freeman Spur, Bush, Whiteash, Williamson
County Regional Airport, Colp and Spillertown.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

...FLASH FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 AM CDT THIS
MORNING FOR NORTHERN JOHNSON, NORTHERN POPE AND SOUTHERN WILLIAMSON
COUNTIES...

At 652 AM CDT, trained weather spotters reported widespread flooding
across the warned area. Between 3 and 5 inches of rain have fallen.
Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the
warned area. Flash flooding is ongoing.

HAZARD...Life threatening flash flooding. Thunderstorms producing
flash flooding.

SOURCE...Trained spotters reported.

IMPACT...Life threatening flash flooding of creeks and streams,
urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include...
Marion, Goreville, Creal Springs, Lake Of Egypt Area, Stonefort,
New Burnside, Buncombe, Eddyville and Simpson.

&&


FLASH FLOOD...OBSERVED;
FLASH FLOOD DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE

CARTERVILLE, Ill. -- Flash flooding was the major concern Wednesday morning as most of the three-state region received inches of rainfall in the early hours.

Some areas saw more than six inches of rain, causing catastrophic flooding and resulting in water rescues, water damage to cars and homes.

Vehicles travel through high water on Highway 13 in Carbondale Wednesday morning.

Here are photos viewers have submitted from across the area.

