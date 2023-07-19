Viewers submitted photos of flooding and damage across the region

.Flash flooding will remain possible through mid morning as
thunderstorms continue to produce heavy rainfall over locations that
have already received too much rainfall.
...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CDT THIS MORNING...
* WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
likely.
* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, western Kentucky and
southeast Missouri, including the following areas, in southern
Illinois, Alexander, Hardin, Jackson, Johnson, Massac, Pope,
Pulaski, Saline, Union and Williamson. In western Kentucky,
Ballard, Caldwell, Calloway, Carlisle, Christian, Crittenden,
Fulton, Graves, Hickman, Livingston, Lyon, Marshall, McCracken and
Trigg. In southeast Missouri, Bollinger, Cape Girardeau,
Mississippi, Perry MO and Scott.
* WHEN...Until 10 AM CDT this morning.
* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff will continue to result in flooding of
rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone
locations.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- The potential for flash flooding will continue through mid
morning due to multiple rounds of thunderstorms overnight and
this morning.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action
should Flash Flood Warnings be issued.
