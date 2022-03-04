Vienna hoping to incentivize homeowners to build in the community

VIENNA (WSIL) -- The city of Vienna is hoping a new initiative will incentivize people into building a home in their community.
The New Home Development Program would reimburse up to $10,000 for construction costs.
Vienna mayor Steve Penrod says the idea is to help cover extra construction costs for dilapidated houses and replace them with a new single-family home.
"A lot of property owners have expressed concerns over distressed properties next door to them or across the street, and it devalues their property as well," said Penrod.
"Several people have approached me and said to me we need to do something to clean up the town. Cleaning up Vienna and the appearance of Vienna was absolutely one of my number 1 priorities when I decided to run for mayor."
The home needs to be at least 1,200 square feet, but the owner is not required to live in the house. Modular and mobile homes do not qualify for the program.
The plan is for five houses this year, with the option to add more in the future. The city has allocated $50,000 for the program. Grant funds are made possible through the Vienna TIF fund.
"We already have one approved application in the works," said Penrod. "They're getting ready to break ground in the next couple of weeks. It's already been successful at one house with many more to follow."
Penrod says the grant will hopefully also aid in a new homeowner tearing down a house that needs to be removed without extending the homeowner's budget.
"We're trying to clean up the town," said Penrod. "There's a lot of houses need to be torn down, but the homeowners that own the homes can't afford to tear them down, possibly, and the builders are interested in buying the lots, aren't interested in paying out the money to tear down the house."
Construction must start within 60 days of purchase and be completed within 270 days. The money is then paid back upon completion.
"It goes toward the purchase of the lot and/or the teardown of the house," said Penrod. "I think [it's] a win-win because it provides an affordable way for a builder to get a lot that has all the city utilities."
For more information on how to apply, contact Vienna City Hall.