Vienna High School celebrates FFA week

(WSIL) -- This week more than 735,000 Americans will share their knowledge and love for Agriculture because it's National FFA Week.
The weeklong tradition began in 1948 to recognize President George Washington's legacy as a farmer.
FFA is one of the top school-based youth leadership organizations in the nation.
Vienna High School had its first FFA Chapter in 1929, one year after the national organization was founded.
They say the week combines learning, with some fun.
"You may have a student that starts out knowing very little about agriculture and get very excited. Probably the biggest reason I enjoy it as much as I do is seeing a student come out of his shell," said FFA Advisor Jason West.
"We learn a lot of different stuff, trades-wise and also like, how to say, public speaking and stuff like that. You learn how to, say, ag-science and all different kinds of stuff now," said Junior Morgan Buchanan.
Vienna High School held several events Wednesday, including "Dress like a Farmer" and drive your tractor to school day. They'll also host a "Kiss the Pig" contest to raise money to purchase livestock for third world countries.