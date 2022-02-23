 Skip to main content
...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...Moderate to at times heavy mixed precipitation
expected. Ice accumulations from two tenths to near one half
of an inch likely from southeast Missouri into far west
Kentucky, and near or slightly less than one quarter of an
inch the rest of southeast Missouri into southwest Illinois.
Sleet accumulations up to one half inch in portions of
southeast Missouri and southern Illinois. Minor sleet
accumulations across west Kentucky.

* WHERE...All of southeast Missouri, the Purchase Area of
western Kentucky and southern Illinois generally west of
Interstate 57 and 24.

* WHEN...Now until 6 PM Thursday.

* IMPACTS...A few power outages and minor tree damage are likely
due to the ice. Travel could be hazardous. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning or evening commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Most of the ice and sleet accumulation
should be tonight into early Thursday morning. For the rest of
the day Thursday, temperatures should rise above freezing and
transition the precipitation over to all rain, except for
those areas from the Ozark Foothills into southwest Illinois.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency.

&&

Vienna High School celebrates FFA week

Vienna FFA Week

(WSIL) -- This week more than 735,000 Americans will share their knowledge and love for Agriculture because it's National FFA Week. 

The weeklong tradition began in 1948 to recognize President George Washington's legacy as a farmer. 

FFA is one of the top school-based youth leadership organizations in the nation. 

Vienna High School had its first FFA Chapter in 1929, one year after the national organization was founded. 

They say the week combines learning, with some fun. 

"You may have a student that starts out knowing very little about agriculture and get very excited. Probably the biggest reason I enjoy it as much as I do is seeing a student come out of his shell," said FFA Advisor Jason West.

"We learn a lot of different stuff, trades-wise and also like, how to say, public speaking and stuff like that. You learn how to, say, ag-science and all different kinds of stuff now," said Junior Morgan Buchanan.

Vienna High School held several events Wednesday, including "Dress like a Farmer" and drive your tractor to school day. They'll also host a "Kiss the Pig" contest to raise money to purchase livestock for third world countries. 