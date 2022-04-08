Video game fundraiser helps local animal shelter

(WSIL) -- One video game fundraiser is helping a local animal shelter.
It's called "Playing for Pets."
SIU students, faculty and staff took part of the 24 hour marathon spread over two days.
The goal is to raise money for St. Francis Care.
Organizers say it's a unique way to show the diversity of video gaming.
"It was an opportunity to showcase video games in a positive light to showcase the diversity of different types of games and everything and to show they can bring people together. They can be a communal experience. A lot of the games we're playing as part of this are multi-player games and they can sit down in a room together." said Justin Young, Assistant Lecturer, School of Communication Studies.
The live stream continued Friday morning at 8. Playing for Pet hopes to raise $12,000. You can watch the livestream and donate to the cause at playingforpets.com