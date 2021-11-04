Video captures suspect leaving home after reaching into bedroom window of Marion child

MARION (WSIL) -- Police need help finding a suspect caught on surveillance camera.
On November 1, 2021 around 1:20 a.m. an unknown while man opened and reached into the bedroom window of a juvenile child in the 400 block of S. Vicksburg Street.
The suspect stole property from the bedroom window and fled from the home.
Surveillance video in the area captured the suspect leaving from the residence.
Anyone that can provide information on the identity of the suspect please contact the Marion Police Department 618-993-2124.