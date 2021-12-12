Victims killed in Edwardsville Amazon warehouse collapse identified, hotline set up to report missing workers

EDWARDSVILLE (WSIL) -- The City of Edwardsville continues the recovery process from Friday's storms.
The Edwardsville Fire Department is still working to clear debris from the Amazon warehouse and working with representatives of Amazon to account for all of their personnel.
At this time, there are no additional reports of people missing. Search efforts continue, to ensure that there are no additional victims.
Anyone wishing to report a relative that may be missing from this incident should contact the Edwardsville Police Department (618) 656-2131 as the Madison County Coroner's Office has disbanded the reunification center at this time.
Information regarding a missing person will be gathered and directed to the Office of the Coroner who will coordinate efforts to located and account for anyone still believed missing.
Representatives of Amazon are on-site and assisting with the search process.
Unfortunately, the Madison County Coroner Stephen P. Nonn is reporting the positive identification of six people who lost their lives as a result caused by this devastating event.
- Deandre S. Morrow (28 Years of Age)
St. Louis, Missouri
- Kevin D. Dickey (62 Years of Age)
Carlyle, Illinois
- Clayton Lynn Cope (29 Years of Age)
Alton, Illinois
- Etheria S. Hebb (34 Years of Age)
St. Louis, Missouri
- Larry E. Virden (46 Years of Age)
Collinsville, Illinois
- Austin J. McEwen (26 Years of Age)
Edwardsville, Illinois
The City of Edwardsville, would like to thank everyone for the outpouring of assistance and support throughout this difficult time. We would ask those wishing to make a donation, of any sort to contact the Salvation Army or American Red Cross.