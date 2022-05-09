Victims in Saturday house fire identified

UPDATE: May 9, 2022
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office has identified the two people killed in Saturday's house fire in rural Randolph County.
Authorities say the victims are Jackson and Cynthia Clendenin.
The investigation is still ongoing.
ORIGINAL STORY
ROCKWOOD, IL (WSIL) -- Two people died in a house fire Saturday.
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office received a report of a fire at 6:29 pm. in rural Randolph County. The house was completely engulfed in flames when first responders arrived. Officers on the scene found that two people had died in the fire.
The investigation is active and ongoing.
The following agencies assisted with the fire: Campbell Hill Fire Department, Jackson County Ambulance Service, Ava Fire Department, Steelville Fire Department, Sparta Fire Department, Chester Fire Department, Percy Fire Department, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the Illinois State Fire Marshal.