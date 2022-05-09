 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri, western Kentucky
and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will
create hazardous conditions for small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds
and rough waves can overturn small craft.

&&

Victims in Saturday house fire identified

  • Updated
  • 0
Fire Generic
By Jeff Weinrich

UPDATE: May 9, 2022

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office has identified the two people killed in Saturday's house fire in rural Randolph County. 

Authorities say the victims are Jackson and Cynthia Clendenin. 

The investigation is still ongoing. 

ORIGINAL STORY

ROCKWOOD, IL (WSIL) -- Two people died in a house fire Saturday.

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office received a report of a fire at 6:29 pm. in rural Randolph County. The house was completely engulfed in flames when first responders arrived. Officers on the scene found that two people had died in the fire.

The investigation is active and ongoing.

The following agencies assisted with the fire: Campbell Hill Fire Department, Jackson County Ambulance Service, Ava Fire Department, Steelville Fire Department, Sparta Fire Department, Chester Fire Department, Percy Fire Department, Jackson County Sheriff’s Office and the Illinois State Fire Marshal.

Tags

Recommended for you