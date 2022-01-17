Victims identified in Mt. Vernon house fire

MT. VERNON (WSIL) -- The victims from a weekend house fire in Mt. Vernon have been identified.
Fire Chief Kevin Sargent confirmed the victims as 18-year-old Ashley Cheatham and her one-year son Brendon Pauling. An autopsy to determine the cause of death is scheduled for Monday afternoon.
Fire crews arrived at a home arrived at a full engulfed home in the area of 24th street and Wescott around 5:45 Sunday morning. The fire was also beginning to spread to the home next door. It took around five hours for firefighters to put out the blaze.
After the fire was extinguished, the bodies of Cheatham and her son were found. The child's father, Cody Pauling, was burned while attempting to reach the other two. He was taken to a burn center for his injuries.
The neighbor was also taken to the hospital where they were treated and released.
The State Fire Marshal is investigating.