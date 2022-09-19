Victim statements at Heath High School shooter parole hearing

PADUCAH, KY (WSIL) - A viewing was made available in Paducah, Kentucky for the parole hearing of Michael Carneal on Monday. Paducah and the Western Kentucky region, were rocked 25 years ago when Carneal opened fire on his peers at Heath High School. The shooting left 3 dead and 5 others injured.
December 1, 1997 is a day many in western Kentucky will never forget. For some, it's a terrible memory, but for for others, like Missy Jenkins Smith, it was life-altering.
"Michael's decision for me will be my entire life," Jenkins said during her impact statement. "My life won't get simpler. I'm forced to continue, with every day getting harder and harder, as the years pass during my life sentence. The future and the fear of it haunts me."
The first day of testimony in the parole hearing for Heath High School shooter, Michael Carneal, was an emotional one. Nicole Hadley, only 14 when she was shot and killed, was remembered by family as a girl with big goals and as a life cut far too short.
"Because of the choices that Michael Carneal made" said Nicole's sister, Christina Hadley Ellegood, "Nicole was not able to live her dreams and change the lives of others the way she wanted."
Nicole's brother, Andrew, had similar sentiments as he read his statement, "She always wanted to push us to strive to be our best. And we've been missing that every day since she was taken from us. We can't replace her. She'll never be replaced. We'll never forget her."
Each of the six statements, including others that the Commonwealth believes were likely chosen not to be made public, will all be weighed as the parole board makes their decision.
"To hear how this has impacted their lives over the last 25 years," said first assistant to the Commonwealth Attorney, James Milles, "it was very compelling and strong."
Holland Holm's compassionate, but also visibly difficult testimony, was the singular public plea for Carneal's parole.
"I have to think, that after 25 years, he's a different person as he was that day," Holm said. "As we are all different people today than we were 25 years ago."
Each statement it's own, unique and painful, regardless of conviction, one thread tied them all together.
"We will all never forget," said Smith, "what happened and what we witnessed Michael Carneal do on December 1st, 1997."
Carneal's parole hearing continues on Tuesday. He'll get to speak. His attorneys are asking the parole board to keep in mind his mental health diagnosis, his medications, his age at the time of the shooting and his social issues at school. The Commonwealth Attorney's office said, if he does receive parole, it will be under strict guidelines.