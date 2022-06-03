Victim injured in Carbondale shooting

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- One person was injured during a shooting in Carbondale Friday.
Around 2:50 p.m. Officers responded to the 800 block of North Marion Street for a gunshot victim.
Officers found the victim with a non-life threatening gunshot wound and administered first aid. The ambulance service took them to Memorial Hospital of Carbondale before being transferred to a St. Louis hospital for further treatment.
There isn't any suspect information at this time.
The investigation into the incident is active and ongoing with the assistance of the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department.