Victim in early morning fight airlifted to the hospital

ZEIGLER, ILLINOIS (WSIL) -- One suspect is in custody tonight while authorities search for a second after an early morning fight leaves a man with life-threatening injuries.
Police Chief Ben Burkhamer tells News 3 officers were called to a fight in progress on Beaumont Street around 4:02 a.m. on Sunday, November 28th.
When arriving to the scene, they found a male victim with lacerations on his back. The wounds required him to be airlifted to the hospital.
The suspect that police are still searching for is wanted for aggravated battery.
