Victim identified, suspects charged in Carbondale homicide

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Carbondale Police have released the names of the victim and suspects in Monday's fatal shooting.
On Monday, around 1:30 p.m., police responded to a shooting on S. Lewis Lane. Police arrived and found, 37-year-old John Pruitt of Chicago, with gunshot wounds. He was taken to Memorial Hospital where he died.
During the investigation, police arrested 29-year-old David Edwards Jr. of Carbondale on North Wall Street.
Pruitt and Edwards are known acquaintances and they had an ongoing dispute. He is now facing 2 counts of first degree murder.
Carbondale resident Zachary Conaway was on his way to the gym when he saw police block off the intersection of College and Wall Streets.
Conaway grabbed his phone and began filming officers arresting three men from vehicle.
"The cops had their guns drawn and they were telling the suspects to step out of their car," Conaway said.
Officers also arrested 27-year-old Lawrence Abernathy of Carbondale and 26-year-old Anthony Spruille of Carterville. They have both been charged with obstructing justice.
Edwards is being held in the Jackson County Jail. Abernathy and Spruille were released on recognizance bonds.
"It seems like it's getting worse on the daily," Conaway said. "You hear gunshots you hear of people dying at least once a week. It's pretty crazy."
The investigation remains active and ongoing.