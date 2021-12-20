You are the owner of this article.
Victim identified after boat capsizes in Bell Rive Sunday

james likens

(WSIL) -- The victim in this weekend's deadly boat accident in Belle Rive has been identified. 

The Jefferson County Coroner confirmed the man who died was 66-year-old James Likens. 

On Sunday, the Jefferson County Fire Protection District responded to a report a capsized boat and one of the two people on board had not resurfaced. 

After multiple agencies responded to help search, Likens' body was located and removed from the water by a dive team. 

Liken was a member of the Opdyke-Belle Rive school district staff. The school made a post on Facebook saying, "Our deepest sympathies go out to his wife and children. He will be missed. Please keep all involved in your prayers."

Funeral arrangements are pending at this time. 

