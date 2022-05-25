 Skip to main content
Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds 15 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of southwest Indiana, southeast Missouri,
western Kentucky and southern Illinois.

* WHEN...Until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough waves on area lakes will
create hazardous conditions for small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Boaters on area lakes should use extra caution since strong winds
and rough waves can overturn small craft.

&&

Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of southeastern Perry,
northwestern Williamson, northeastern Jackson and southwestern
Franklin Counties through 630 PM CDT...

At 602 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along
a line extending from Carterville to near Cambria to near Carbondale.
Movement was north at 45 mph.

HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph.

SOURCE...Radar indicated.

IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around
unsecured objects.

Strong thunderstorms will be near...
Hurst around 610 PM CDT.
De Soto and Royalton around 615 PM CDT.
Elkville around 620 PM CDT.

Other locations in the path of these storms include Du Quoin and
Christopher.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building.

Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead
to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded
roadways.

These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio
stations and available television stations for additional information
and possible warnings from the National Weather Service.

To report severe weather, contact your nearest law enforcement
agency. They will relay your report to the National Weather Service
office in Paducah.

&&


MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN;
MAX WIND GUST...40 MPH

VFW in Marion needs your help raising money for new sign

  • Updated
  • 0
VFW in Marion needs your help to raise money

MARION, IL (WSIL) – The VFW in Marion is raising money and they're reaching out for help.

Post 1301 wants to raise money for a new sign. They want to replace theirs. It's nearly 30 years old. It's off Highway 37 and Longstreet Road.

They say their sign doesn't meet their veteran's needs. The plan is to install a highly visible electronic sign. The VFW says it'll have timely information and a chance to thank supporters.

The VFW is the only sanctuary that America's war veterans have,” said past Post 1301 commander Mike Gunter.

“We are exclusively for the men and women who have been at war The men and women that have tasted combat. That's what we're all about. The VFW allows you to be with somebody like you. Tells you you're not alone.”

Post 1301 has reached out to its nearly 400 members seeking donations. They’re also reaching out to local businesses to help but Gunter says, support from the community is important.

“We want them to have a vested interest,” said Gunter. “Each person in this county and the surrounding counties have benefited from the sacrifices veterans have made.”

The goal is to raise $45,000, which will go toward the purchase and installation of a highly visible electronic sign. It will also feature remote operating system capabilities from inside the Post.

“We’ve tried to improve on it but just haven’t had the funds to do it,” said Gunter. “The importance of the sign is something I think goes unnoticed by the public.”

Gunter says an estimated 22 veterans commit suicide each day. He

“Can you imagine one of these veterans driving down this road and saw this sign and they found a place to go and someone to talk to,” he said.

“There is a need for it,” said lifetime member Ray Hancock. “We need the visibility out here so those people who want to use the facilities and support to know where we are.”

Donors of $100 or more will be recognized on the new sign after it is installed. Donors of $1,000 or more will be recognized multiple times.

Donors of $3,000 or more will receive a monthly recognition for one year and beyond with their name and services scrolling continuously on the highly visible 24-7 information line of the sign.

If you’d wish to donate, send a check or money order to Marion VFW Sign Project, 201 Longstreet Road, Marion, IL 62959.

