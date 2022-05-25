VFW in Marion needs your help raising money for new sign

MARION, IL (WSIL) – The VFW in Marion is raising money and they're reaching out for help.
Post 1301 wants to raise money for a new sign. They want to replace theirs. It's nearly 30 years old. It's off Highway 37 and Longstreet Road.
They say their sign doesn't meet their veteran's needs. The plan is to install a highly visible electronic sign. The VFW says it'll have timely information and a chance to thank supporters.
The VFW is the only sanctuary that America's war veterans have,” said past Post 1301 commander Mike Gunter.
“We are exclusively for the men and women who have been at war The men and women that have tasted combat. That's what we're all about. The VFW allows you to be with somebody like you. Tells you you're not alone.”
Post 1301 has reached out to its nearly 400 members seeking donations. They’re also reaching out to local businesses to help but Gunter says, support from the community is important.
“We want them to have a vested interest,” said Gunter. “Each person in this county and the surrounding counties have benefited from the sacrifices veterans have made.”
The goal is to raise $45,000, which will go toward the purchase and installation of a highly visible electronic sign. It will also feature remote operating system capabilities from inside the Post.
“We’ve tried to improve on it but just haven’t had the funds to do it,” said Gunter. “The importance of the sign is something I think goes unnoticed by the public.”
Gunter says an estimated 22 veterans commit suicide each day. He
“Can you imagine one of these veterans driving down this road and saw this sign and they found a place to go and someone to talk to,” he said.
“There is a need for it,” said lifetime member Ray Hancock. “We need the visibility out here so those people who want to use the facilities and support to know where we are.”
Donors of $100 or more will be recognized on the new sign after it is installed. Donors of $1,000 or more will be recognized multiple times.
Donors of $3,000 or more will receive a monthly recognition for one year and beyond with their name and services scrolling continuously on the highly visible 24-7 information line of the sign.
If you’d wish to donate, send a check or money order to Marion VFW Sign Project, 201 Longstreet Road, Marion, IL 62959.