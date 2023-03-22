 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM THURSDAY EVENING THROUGH LATE FRIDAY
NIGHT...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall is possible.

* WHERE...All of southeast Missouri, southern Illinois, southwest
Indiana, and portions of western Kentucky.

* WHEN...From Thursday evening through late Friday night.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Creeks and streams may rise out of their banks.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Rainfall amounts between 2 to 4 inches with locally up to 5
inches is possible. Heavy rain may lead to flooding of
creeks, streams, and roads that typically flood.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

VFW, American Legion in Benton to host Welcome Home celebrations for Vietnam Veterans

  • Updated
  • 0
military, veteran
By Kenzie Dillow

BENTON, IL (WSIL) -- Saturday, March 25, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2671 and American Legion Post #280 of Benton, Illinois, will welcome and celebrate Vietnam Veterans. It's their third annual Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Celebration.

Download PDF VFW, American Legion in Benton to host Welcome Home celebrations for Vietnam Veterans

They will have food, drink specials and DJ Rockin' Roy will play songs from the time period of the Vietnam War. Vietnam Veteran Mike Gunter of the Marion VFW Post 1301 will also give a special address.

The VFW and American Legion say they want Veterans to feel like they're being welcomed home. All Veterans are invited and are free to wear their uniforms.

Here is the event information:

  • Saturday, March 25 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
  • American Legion Post, 311 S. Main Street in Benton, IL

If you have any questions, you can contact the Benton American Legion Post at (618) 438-0861.

Download the free WSIL News and Weather apps for the latest stories and alerts sent straight to your mobile device.

Tags

Recommended for you