VFW, American Legion in Benton to host Welcome Home celebrations for Vietnam Veterans

BENTON, IL (WSIL) -- Saturday, March 25, the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2671 and American Legion Post #280 of Benton, Illinois, will welcome and celebrate Vietnam Veterans. It's their third annual Welcome Home Vietnam Veterans Celebration.
They will have food, drink specials and DJ Rockin' Roy will play songs from the time period of the Vietnam War. Vietnam Veteran Mike Gunter of the Marion VFW Post 1301 will also give a special address.
The VFW and American Legion say they want Veterans to feel like they're being welcomed home. All Veterans are invited and are free to wear their uniforms.
Here is the event information:
- Saturday, March 25 from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.
- American Legion Post, 311 S. Main Street in Benton, IL
If you have any questions, you can contact the Benton American Legion Post at (618) 438-0861.