Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois to participate in Give SI Campaign

  • Updated
Honor Flight

MARION (WSIL) -- The Southern Illinois Community Foundation and News 3 have partnered with local sponsors for a second annual community day of giving. 

The campaign features non-profits across southern Illinois. Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois pays tribute to veterans by taking them on a free trip to Washington D.C. On the trip, Veterans get the chance to visit monuments and memorials in their honor. Organizers say Veterans call it the trip of a lifetime.

"Many of our Veterans are so selfless and don't think that they deserve any of this. To be able to give them a small token of our appreciation is just amazing. We all feel blessed to be a part of this," says Hope Patterson, Veterans Honor Flight Board Member.

Veterans Honor Flight is one of almost 100 non-profits that'll benefit from the Give SI Campaign. The 30 hour donation window is from 6 p.m. Monday, November 29th through Tuesday, November 30th.

