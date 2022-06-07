 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois heads to Washington D.C.

  • Updated
  • 0

(WSIL) -- 88 Veterans and guardians are on their way to Washington D.C. for the 8th Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois.

News 3 This Morning had live coverage of the take off around 5:40 a.m. 

The trip involves a full day of touring Washington D.C. with stops at the National World War II Memorial, Korean War Memorial, Vietnam War Memorial, and Arlington National Cemetery.

The flight is set to return to Veterans Airport around 8:10 pm Tuesday. 

RELATED: Public invited to welcome veterans home from Honor Flight 8 | News | wsiltv.com

The Welcome Home Celebration will be at the Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois in Marion Tuesday, June 7, 2022 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Parking will be available at Cornerstone Church, Sam’s Club and Community of Faith Church.

Rides Mass transit will shuttle to & from Veterans Airport.

Parking is NOT available at Veterans Airport.

More information about the Welcome Home Celebration can be found here.

Tags

Producer

Jacob is the Executive Producer of News 3 This Morning. He joined the News 3 team in December of 2020 as 6 pm Producer. In October of 2021 he was promoted to Executive Producer. Jacob is a proud alum of SIU-Carbondale.

Recommended for you