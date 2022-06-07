Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois heads to Washington D.C.

(WSIL) -- 88 Veterans and guardians are on their way to Washington D.C. for the 8th Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois.
News 3 This Morning had live coverage of the take off around 5:40 a.m.
The trip involves a full day of touring Washington D.C. with stops at the National World War II Memorial, Korean War Memorial, Vietnam War Memorial, and Arlington National Cemetery.
The flight is set to return to Veterans Airport around 8:10 pm Tuesday.
The Welcome Home Celebration will be at the Veterans Airport of Southern Illinois in Marion Tuesday, June 7, 2022 from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m.
Parking will be available at Cornerstone Church, Sam’s Club and Community of Faith Church.
Rides Mass transit will shuttle to & from Veterans Airport.
Parking is NOT available at Veterans Airport.
