Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois get multiple donations

MARION, Ill. -- A Marion organization dedicated to helping veterans received multiple donations recently to help fund a flight to Washington D.C.
The Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois was gifted three checks totaling $2,200 to go towards funding flight 11.
This flight will provide veterans a free trip to Washington D.C. to visit the memorials honoring their service and sacrifice.
The donations were from House 2 Home Realty, Vogler Ford and Centralia Masonic Lodge.
The Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois is a non-profit organization, part of the Honor Flight Network. They utilize volunteers to help accomplish their mission.
The organization has already transported more than 450 veterans to Washington D.C. since 2017.