You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Veterans Day ceremonies 2021

  • Updated
  • 0
Veterans Day ceremonies 2021

(WSIL) -- Communities across our region are honoring our veterans with ceremonies this week. 

WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 10, 2021

ANNA

  • Tree planting ceremony
  • Anna City Park
  • 2 p.m.
  • In honor of veterans

JOHN A. LOGAN COLLEGE

  • Missing Man table
    • Cafeteria
  • Honor Flight Thank You cards
    • E Wing entrance
    • Take a card and write a thank you note to veterans
    • Return cards by Nov. 12 at E win entrance

MT. VERNON

  • Mt. Vernon high school
    • Flag pole remembrance
      • 7:45 a.m.
      • Prayer, moment of silence
      • Chamber choir and H.S. band
    • Plaque dedication
      • 1:30 p.m.
      • Plaque hung in old campus
      • Dedicated to graduates who died in WWII
      • Ceremony at new HS

THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 11, 2021

CARBONDALE

SIU Veterans Day Commemoration

  • SIU ROTC
    • Begins at 6:30 a.m.
    • ROTC cadets silent vigil all day
    • Shift changing every 15 min. until 5 p.m.
  • Wreath laying ceremony
    • 11 a.m.
    • Remarks and keynote address

DU QUOIN

Veterans Day Parade

Memorial Service

  • Du Quoin VFW Post 513
  • 11:30 a.m.
  • lunch following

ELDORADO

  • Ferrell Hospital
  • Free meals to veterans
  • Maple Street Cafe (inside hospital)
  • Breakfast 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.
  • Lunch 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

ENERGY

  • Unity Christian School
  • Veterans Day program
  • 1:30 p.m.
  • Energy City Park

JACKSON

  • Veterans Day Parade
  • 4 p.m.
  • Start on S. High
  • End on Russell Ave.
  • Line-up at 3 p.m.

WEST FRANKFORT

  • Veteran's Day Honor Guard service
  • West Frankfort Veterans Military Museum
  • 11 a.m.

ZEIGLER

  • American Legion Post 177
  • 11 a.m.
  • On the Circle at the War Memorial

Click here for a list of National organizations offering virtual events for veterans and the community. 

Tags

Recommended for you