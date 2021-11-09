Veterans Day ceremonies 2021

(WSIL) -- Communities across our region are honoring our veterans with ceremonies this week.
WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 10, 2021
ANNA
- Tree planting ceremony
- Anna City Park
- 2 p.m.
- In honor of veterans
JOHN A. LOGAN COLLEGE
- Missing Man table
- Cafeteria
- Honor Flight Thank You cards
- E Wing entrance
- Take a card and write a thank you note to veterans
- Return cards by Nov. 12 at E win entrance
MT. VERNON
- Mt. Vernon high school
- Flag pole remembrance
- 7:45 a.m.
- Prayer, moment of silence
- Chamber choir and H.S. band
- Plaque dedication
- 1:30 p.m.
- Plaque hung in old campus
- Dedicated to graduates who died in WWII
- Ceremony at new HS
- Flag pole remembrance
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 11, 2021
CARBONDALE
SIU Veterans Day Commemoration
- SIU ROTC
- Begins at 6:30 a.m.
- ROTC cadets silent vigil all day
- Shift changing every 15 min. until 5 p.m.
- Wreath laying ceremony
- 11 a.m.
- Remarks and keynote address
DU QUOIN
Veterans Day Parade
- 10 a.m.
- Email duquoinchamber@gmail.com to participate
- Line-up at 9:15 a.m.
Memorial Service
- Du Quoin VFW Post 513
- 11:30 a.m.
- lunch following
ELDORADO
- Ferrell Hospital
- Free meals to veterans
- Maple Street Cafe (inside hospital)
- Breakfast 7 a.m. to 9 a.m.
- Lunch 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
ENERGY
- Unity Christian School
- Veterans Day program
- 1:30 p.m.
- Energy City Park
JACKSON
- Veterans Day Parade
- 4 p.m.
- Start on S. High
- End on Russell Ave.
- Line-up at 3 p.m.
WEST FRANKFORT
- Veteran's Day Honor Guard service
- West Frankfort Veterans Military Museum
- 11 a.m.
ZEIGLER
- American Legion Post 177
- 11 a.m.
- On the Circle at the War Memorial
Click here for a list of National organizations offering virtual events for veterans and the community.