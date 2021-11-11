Veterans celebrated at Vienna HS flag ceremony ahead of Veterans Day

VIENNA, Ill. (WSIL) -- An annual Veterans Day tradition at Vienna High School continued on the eve of the national holiday.
On Wednesday, students organized an outdoor ceremony and invited all veterans and community members to attend.
A mixed crowd of grade and high school students greeted local veterans along with state Sen. Dale Fowler (R-Harrisburg) and Rep. Patrick Windhorst (R-Metropolis).
Cermonies began with opening remarks and continued with senior students reading the names of veterans past and present. Those present received a bouquet of flowers.
After reading the names, a senior student welcomed special guest speaker Dennis Daubert to the podium. Daubert is a retired Air Force Chief Master Sergeant who served 30 years, earning three Bronze Stars.
"Opportunities were the key to my success," Daubert said. "Even the ones I didn't like made me a better person."
Daubert reflected on his lengthy career which took him to places like Kuwait, Japan and Germany. Daubert says the flag is significant to veterans like him because of the sacrifices made.
"As the saying goes: All gave some and some gave all," Daubert said.
After the event, students Anna Claire and Destiny Nichols showed their gratitude to two veterans by giving them pictures that they drew.
"I just wanted to show how to thank them and show that I care about what they did," Claire said.
Nichols says the event may inspire her to pursue a career in the armed forces.
"I think I'll probably work in the Army to help lives too," Nichols said.
Senior students Avie Jones and Dawson Hill hope the tradition continues once they graduate.
"Hopefully in the future, my fellow classmates will be on the list of veterans and I hope to see that one day," Hill said.
Vienna is holding another event Thursday morning on Veterans Day. A ceremony is happening at the library on town square beginning at 11 a.m.