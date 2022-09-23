Veteran yoga program growing in Poplar Bluff

POPLAR BLUFF, MO - A yoga program for veterans at the John J. Pershing VA Medical Center has been succeeding since it's installation, and is expanding it's scope.
"The Recreation Therapy Whole Health program is for all veterans that are interested in doing yoga for their own health," Caleb Campbell, recreation therapist at the John J. Pershing Medical Center said. "They can come in, they can meet with me, we talk about what their health conditions are, their past, what they like to enjoy."
The program started in March as a part of the free Whole Health Program at the VA Center, which is focused on a more holistic approach to health and rehabilitation. Since then, they've expanded classes from two to five days a week and are adding an internet option, taking yoga online via telehealth.
The yoga program has helped some veterans take huge strides in their physical therapy, even when the therapy has seemed to have plateaued.
"It does bring lots of benefits," Campbell said. "And it's not just physical benefits, it's these mental health issues that veterans deal with. It can help them with stress management, PTSD, and things like that."
The center is even adding classes for staff members to take part in too.