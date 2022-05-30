 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 10 AM THIS MORNING TO 7 PM
CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds around 15 mph with gusts 20 to 25 mph.

* WHERE...All of southeast Missouri, southern Illinois, southwest
Indiana, and western Kentucky.

* WHEN...From 10 AM CDT this morning until 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough chop on area lakes will pose a
heightened risk for recreational boaters enjoying the holiday on
area lakes and waterways.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some lakes in the advisory area include
Clearwater Lake, Lake Wappapello, Rend Lake, Crab Orchard Lake,
Kinkaid Lake, Cedar Lake, Little Grassy Lake, Devil's Kitchen
Lake, Lake of Egypt, Kentucky Lake, and Lake Barkley.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Lake Wind Advisory indicates that winds will cause rough chop
on area lakes. Small boats will be especially prone to capsizing.

If you plan to be out on the water today, wear a lifejacket.

&&

Veteran walking for every fallen soldier in Vietnam

  • 0

(CNN) -- A Kansas Vietnam veteran is walking dozens of miles in honor of the soldiers who died in the way. 

William Elston was walking over 58,000 steps on Monday, from the City of Lawrence to Ottawa, Kansas. He believes the walk will take him about 10 hours to complete. 

Elston says each step will represent a U.S. service member who died in Vietnam. 58,220 soldiers died in the conflict. 

By the war's end, more than 2,600 service members were listed as Missing in Action. The U.S. government reports, as of April, over 1,500 Americans are still unaccounted for. 

Tags

Recommended for you