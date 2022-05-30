Veteran walking for every fallen soldier in Vietnam

(CNN) -- A Kansas Vietnam veteran is walking dozens of miles in honor of the soldiers who died in the way.
William Elston was walking over 58,000 steps on Monday, from the City of Lawrence to Ottawa, Kansas. He believes the walk will take him about 10 hours to complete.
Elston says each step will represent a U.S. service member who died in Vietnam. 58,220 soldiers died in the conflict.
By the war's end, more than 2,600 service members were listed as Missing in Action. The U.S. government reports, as of April, over 1,500 Americans are still unaccounted for.